Home / Cities / Kishtwar’s Galhar-Sansari road connects J&K with Himachal’s Pangi Valley

Kishtwar’s Galhar-Sansari road connects J&K with Himachal’s Pangi Valley

This bypass road will help in evading the earlier world’s dangerous rock-cut stretch on which only light vehicles could ply

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

With an aim to ensure round the year movement of all type of vehicles on the most important road connecting Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with Himachal Pradesh and substantially ensuring that the lifeline for the various villages in the remote Paddar region remains connected with other parts of the country, Beacon has completed the re-alignment work of Galhar-Sansari road from 55.100 km to 58.775 km.

This bypass road will help in evading the earlier world’s dangerous rock-cut stretch on which only light vehicles could ply.

People of the region have hailed the efforts of the district administration led by deputy commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara who has facilitated all the works even in the lockdown period.

Kishtwar DC said that the work on the re-alignment has ensured the employment of locals along with the development of the Kishtwar region. “It will also increase the tourism potential of the Padder subdivision and Pangi valley of Himachal Pradesh thus boosting the socio-economic development of the entire region,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the road passes through rough mountain terrain with overhanging half tunneling stretches, mostly in hard rock strata. The sector also experiences heavy snowfall, flash floods, and sub-zero temperatures during winter making tough working conditions for the GREF employees and the administration.

