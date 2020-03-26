e-paper
Home / Cities / Knodhwa-based food bank provides ration to labourers

Knodhwa-based food bank provides ration to labourers

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE A Kondhwa-based food bank in the city is providing ration to the poor residents in the area, especially labourers.

Maharashtra Waqf Liberation and Protection Taskforce in association with Khadim Foundation in Kondhwa has distributed one month ration to 40 such families.

Saleem Mulla, president, Maharashtra Waqf Liberation and Protection Taskforce, said, “We have distributed ration especially among the daily wage labourers who are affected due to the lockdown.”

“In Pune, people from housing societies are also distributing home made food to daily wagers stranded in city with no work and nor money,” Mulla said.

Nitin Pawar, labour activist, said, “The daily wage workers must be protected and assisted by the administration and police must be briefed about the same. We want the citizens to protect and help them in this times of difficulties.”

