Know more about Thane creek’s feathered beauties at photo exhibition

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:02 IST

Youngsters from Kopri stopped to look at a display of bird photographs at Khula Kaladalan in Chendani Koliwada on Thursday.

Sixty photographs of birds found in the wetlands of Maharashtra selected in the 33rd Pakshi Mitra Sammelan at Alibaug were put up at the ground.

Green Works Trust, an NGO that works for the conservation and awareness of ecological habitats, organised the exhibition and bird-watching session at Kopri for three days that will end on Friday.

“I saw flamingos and seagulls. We got a pair of binoculars and we got to know a lot about the birds,” said Prathiti Shetty, 19, a resident of Kopri.

Green Works Trust’s volunteers guided the visitors to watch the birds.

“Despite having an easy access to the creek, not everyone is aware of its rich fauna. Through our exercise, we also wanted to create awareness about the importance of wetlands and mangroves. The 200-odd visitors on Day 1 got to know the different species of seagulls,” said Krupa Patil, trustee, Green Works Trust.

Many children and youngsters from nearby schools and colleges visited the exhibition on Thursday and were excited to visit the creek and spot birds.

“We have booklets and pamphlets that have easy explanations and pictures to help identify common wetland birds. We made use of these to help those interested in bird-watching,” added Patil.

“Although I knew that one should not throw waste or plastic into water bodies, I was not aware of how the garbage affects the birds. Water bodies should be conserved and maintained to ensure birds have mudflats and wetlands,” said Shreya Roy, 22, a resident of Kopri.