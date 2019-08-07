Kolhapur loses road connectivity; 2,000 vehicles stranded on highway

pune

Even after 72 hours, a stretch of National Highway-4 connecting Kolhapur to Mumbai via Pune is closed for vehicular traffic from Gandhinagar phata at Kolhapur district due to heavy rains, said a state highway police official.

The Pune-Bengaluru highway is closed for traffic and district and divisional administration have appealed to citizens to avoid this route. Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “Vehicles travelling towards Kolhapur are stopped on highway near Kolhapur area. Those coming from Belagavi are also stuck as overflowing water bodies have submerged roads and bridges across the affected region.”

The commissioner said that as the Kolhapur district and city have lost road connectivity, administration is providing necessary help by air and NDRF and Navy teams have been flown in Kolhapur to carry out rescue operations.

Incessant rains in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts are facing flood-like situation due to water discharge from Koyna and Radhanagari dams near Kakati, Yamagarni and Shiroli in Kolhapur district. A landslide near Kognoli in Maharashtra was reported on Monday evening.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) official said that 600 buses plying to Kolhapur and Sangli stand cancelled due to flood situation. Mhaisekar said though Pune-Bengaluru highway is closed for traffic, it is used as green corridor to send manpower and rescue teams to Sangli as the district does not have an airport and Karad airport is non-operational because of flood situation.

Milind Mohite, Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) superintendent of police, said, “Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai have been stopped near Gandhinagar phata (Karnataka border) on Monday morning. The traffic from Kinhi toll plaza to Mumbai via Pune is normal.”

Vehicles going from Mumbai, Pune to Kolhapur and Bengaluru are stopped near Umbraj and those going to Kolhapur from Bengaluru stopped near Karnataka border. More than 2,000 vehicles are stranded on the highway. Residents and non-governmental organisations are providing food and water to those stuck in traffic jam.

Bhausaheb Salunkhe, project director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said, “Near Gandhinagar, the highway approach road is under 3-foot-deep water.”

Road connectivity affected

Mhaisekar said, “In Kolhapur district, 89 roads are closed for safety reasons. Six state highways and 21 other roads are under water In Sangli district.”

Milk supply likely to be disrupted

With waters flowing over many roads in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, state officials said that milk supply in Pune and Mumbai for the next few days will be affected. Majority of milk suppliers to Pune and Mumbai are from Kolhapur and Sangli areas.

