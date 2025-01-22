14-year-old Bengal girl killed, body buried in paddy field; 2 arrested

Kolkata: Two men, aged around 20 -21 years, were arrested on charges of murdering a 14-year-old girl and burying her body in a paddy field at Basanti in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday. Police said the girl was reported missing on January 9 and there was no evidence of sexual abuse. (Representational imae)

“We have arrested two youths on charges of their direct involvement in the murder. There was no evidence of sexual abuse. Further investigation is going on,” said a senior officer of Baruipur police district.

The two accused have been identified as Buddhadeb Sardar and Dipen Kayal. They were produced in court and have been sent to police custody.

According to police, the accused told the investigating officers that the girl had a relation with Sardar and after a breakup with him she started a relation with Kayal and later with a third youth. They said Kayal and Sardar came to know about the third youth and murdered the girl.

“The girl was reported missing on January 9 and her body was found buried in a paddy field at a stone’s throw from her house. A farmer while cultivating the farmland with a tractor spotted a human hand jutting out of the soil and raised an alarm,” police said.

Police recovered the body after the area was dug up. The victim’s throat was slit. Police are yet to recover the weapon used in the murder.

“The accused have confessed to their crime. They called the girl over phone and when she came, they took her to an isolated place in a field and murdered her,” said the officer.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.