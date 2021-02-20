2 BJP youth leaders caught with 100 grams of cocaine in Kolkata
BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Pamela Goswami and Prabir De have been arrested with 100 grams of cocaine from New Alipore in Kolkata, police said on Friday.
Besides them, a person named Somnath Chatterjee (26) has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of about 90 grams of narcotic substance (suspected cocaine) in Kolkata.
"Acting on a tip-off, New Alipore police station conducted an operation wherein they spotted a car in front of Parameswari Bhawan of 92/93 NR Avenue, Block-B, New Alipore. On searching, approximately 90 grams of narcotic material (suspected cocaine) worth approximately ₹10 lakhs was found," the police said.
A case has been registered in the matter under sections 21(b)/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
