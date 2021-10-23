2 men, hired for 50k to rob Subir Chaki, arrested for his murder: Kolkata cop

KOLKATA: Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Subir Chaki, 61, the managing director of Kilburn Engineering, and his driver Rabin Mondal, 65, at his ancestral house in south Kolkata’s Gariahat area on October 17, police officers associated with the murder probe said on Friday.

The arrested men were identified as Jahir Gazi and Bapi Mondal. They were picked up from the remote Patharpratima area of South 24 Parganas district and brought to Kolkata by officers of the detective department. With this, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to three.

“Gazi and Mondal said during interrogation that they accompanied Vicky Haldar, the principal accused and elder son of Mithu Haldar who was arrested from her home in South 24 Parganas district’s Diamond Harbour on Wednesday,” an officer said on condition of anonymity. Vicky is still missing.

Investigators believe that Gazi and Mondal, the two men arrested on Friday, accompanied Vicky on the evening of the murder. Mondal and Gazi were allegedly offered ₹50,000 for taking part in the crime.

Chaki and his driver were murdered after the top executive reportedly recognized Vicky who came to rob him posing as a buyer for Chaki’s three-storey ancestral house. Vicky met Chaki for the first time around 10 months ago posing as buyer.

“Mondal and Gazi have claimed that Mithu Haldar contacted them on September 16 and persuaded them to take part in the robbery that she and Vicky had planned. She offered the duo ₹50,000. Their statements are being verified. The investigation will be complete only after Vicky’s arrest. Bapi Mondal’s wife told us that after returning home he said it was Vicky who killed Chaki,” said another officer.

Mithu Haldar, who worked as a nurse, was remanded in police custody for two weeks by a Kolkata court on Thursday. The police told the court that she and Vicky planned the robbery that led to the murders.

Mithu Haldar and her husband Subhas Haldar had an estranged relationship and used to live separately, the probe has revealed.

South 24 Parganas district police officers said that in 2021 Subhas Haldar filed a complaint against his wife and Vicky saying they tried to kill him. Mithu Haldar and Vicky were arrested and remanded in judicial custody before being released on bail.