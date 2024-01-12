2024 LS polls: TMC launches ‘Jann ki Baat’ to counter PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday launched a social media campaign called ‘Jann ki Baat’ (voice of the people) to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’ (speaking from the heart) in the run up to this year’s Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference in Howrah on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee released a data-intensive, 1.45-minute video on unemployment across India during the launch, and the party said it was the first of a series of videos that will focus on raging issues affecting common people, especially the youth.

TMC has made the video in both Bengali and English, with some of the background narrations in Hindi to cater to a larger mass.

“A 2023 report reveals that 40% of Indian graduates under 25 remain unemployed. Modiji, where are the 2 crore jobs?” the narrator asks, referring to the promise the prime minister made a decade ago.

“The campaign incorporates the latest trends in social media campaign,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Mocking the TMC, chief BJP Bengal spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, said, “Everybody aspires to target the Prime Minister. Let TMC first explain how thousands of eligible candidates became victims of the bribe-for-job scam in the education department. A similar scam in Bengal’s civic bodies is being probed by federal agencies under orders from court.”