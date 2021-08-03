Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 250,000 people evacuated as heavy rains lash Bengal
Locals use boats to cross the waterlogged street due to flooding of rivers in Ghatal on Monday. ANI
Locals use boats to cross the waterlogged street due to flooding of rivers in Ghatal on Monday. ANI
kolkata news

250,000 people evacuated as heavy rains lash Bengal

  • Heavy rain prompted the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to release huge amount of water from the barrages over the past few days
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:57 AM IST

Around 250,000 people were rescued and moved to shelters after a flood-like situation in six districts in south Bengal after water was released from barrages and dams due to heavy rains in the state and its neighbouring areas, state officials said on Monday.

“We have shifted around 2.5 lakh people to rescue shelters in Hooghly, Howrah, Purba Bardhaman, Pashchim Bardhaman, West Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas districts. Over one lakh tarpaulin, around 1,000 MT of rice, thousands of drinking water pouches and clothes have been sent to the rescue shelters,” a senior state government official said.

Indian Air Force choppers were deployed at Khanakul in Hooghly district to rescue people, the official quoted above added.

A low pressure, which triggered rains, heavy rains in south Bengal last week moved in the northwest direction across Jharkhand and southern parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh triggering rain in the adjoining districts, said a senior official of India Meteorological Department’s regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC) in Kolkata.

Heavy rain prompted the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to release huge amount of water from the barrages over the past few days, said a senior DVC official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengal news heavy rainfall
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.