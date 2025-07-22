2nd year engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur chokes on pill, dies

KOLKATA: A second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology at Kharagpur in West Bengal on Monday choked to death on a pill, officials aware of the development said. The student was identified by the authorities as Chandradeep Pawar, a second-year student of electrical engineering. (Photo:collegedunia.com)

The student was identified by the authorities as Chandradeep Pawar, a second-year student of electrical engineering, and a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

“It is a very unfortunate and rare incident. He was sick and the doctor had prescribed some medicine. After having his dinner at the hostel, he went back to his room. He took a tablet and while swallowing it, the tablet got stuck in his windpipe,” said Bhargab Maitra, a professor of civil engineering and the dean of students at IIT Kharagpur.

His friends rushed him to the BC Roy Technology Hospital on the campus within minutes, where doctors tried to revive him over the next 40 – 45 minutes. “He was given CPR and other life support. An endotracheal tube was inserted and the tablet was extruded from the bronchus. But he couldn’t be revived,” said an official.

His family has been informed.