34 women rescued in Darjeeling, 3 suspected human traffickers arrested: Police

As many as 34 women hailing from underprivileged families were rescued by Bengal’s Darjeeling district police from a Ranchi-bound bus on Sunday night when they were being taken to Tamil Nadu by suspected human traffickers, officials aware of the developments said. Three persons, who had promised the women jobs at garment factories in Chennai, were arrested during the raid. (Representative file photo)

Three persons, who had promised the women jobs at garment factories in Chennai, were arrested during the raid.

The group was supposed to board a Chennai-bound train from Ranchi. The operation was held six days after 56 women from similar backgrounds were rescued from a Patna-bound train at the New Jalpaiguri station by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP). These women were promised jobs in Bengaluru.

Also Read:Eight illegal Bangladeshis on way to Chennai held in Assam, fake documents recovered

Sunday’s raid was conducted by the Pradhan Nagar police station in Siliguri.

“The Ranchi-bound bus was searched on the basis of some specific information and 34 young women from various parts of north Bengal, especially the tea growing regions, were rescued. Two men and a woman, who were escorting them, claimed the young women would be employed by some garment factories in Chennai,” BD Sarkar, inspector-in-charge of Pradhan Nagar police station, said.

“Gautam Roy, a Bihar resident, Petrous Beg, a resident of Juranti Tea Estate in Jalpaiguri district, and Joyshree Pal, a Siliguri resident, were arrested after we found inconsistencies in their statements,” Sarkar added.

Some of the rescued women claimed that they were given offer letters by a Tirupur-based garment company that promised a salary of ₹11,000. Police are verifying the offer letters.