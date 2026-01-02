Abhishek Banerjee launches TMC’s campaign, says people will teach BJP a lesson

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday mounted a sharp offensive on the Election Commission over the special intensive revision (SIR) as he launched the party’s campaign for the assembly elections, insisting that the party will improve on its 2021 landslide win. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at a public rally in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas district on Friday (PTI)

Abhishek Banerjee, the three-time MP from Diamond Harbour who is also the chief minister’s nephew, also launched a month-long campaign rally from a rally in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas.

The campaign has been named Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla (No matter how much you attack, Bengal will win again).

Abhishek, who is widely perceived to be party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s heir apparent, attacked the BJP over multiple fronts including stopping of central funds to the state, attacks of Bengal-speaking people in BJP-ruled states and the SIR.

“The 2026 assembly election is not just an election to defeat them. It is an election to teach them a lesson,” he said, urging voters to ensure that every TMC candidate in South 24 Parganas wins by a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

“I have promised every worker and supporter of TMC and every citizen of the state that the vote share and seat share of TMC will increase in the coming elections compared to the party’s performance in 2021… This time we will win at least one more seat,” Abhishek said, a reference to Union home minister Amit Shah’s pointing to the party’s increase in vote share and claiming that the BJP would form the next government with two-thirds majority.

Banerjee also paraded three persons on the specially designed dais with four-way ramp, saying their names had been allegedly deleted from the draft electoral roll published by ECI on December 16.