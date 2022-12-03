Abhishek Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari lock horns at rallies on each other's turfs

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday hit out at actor-politician Paresh Rawal for his remark on Bengalis and their fish-eating habit and questioned why BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, did not condemn it if they were custodians and protectors of the Bengali pride.

During his speech at an election rally in Gujarat, Rawal had said, "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"

The comments did not go down well with many. The actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengali people.

Banerjee was addressing a rally at Contai in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, hours after at least three people were killed and several others injured in a blast near the venue, ahead of the panchayat elections in the state next year.

Banerjee's rally was held even as leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari addressed a rally in Diamond Harbour. Adhikari earlier in the day alleged that the Trinamool Congress government has deployed its lumpen elements to disrupt the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally at Diamond Harbour.

Contai is considered to be the home turf of Adhikari, while Banerjee is the sitting Lok Sabha member from the Diamond Harbour.

“Suvendu Adhikari went to Diamond Harbor to get footage,” Banerjee alleged.

“This time I have come from two hundred meters. I thought I was near home, he would listen to me, but instead, he escaped to Diamond Harbor,” the TMC leader took a dig at Adhikari.

Suvendu alleged that the TMC was trying to disrupt the rally despite Calcutta high court's order and warned that his party workers would hit the streets on Saturday if there is any obstruction to the planned event.

“Your Administration didn't allow the Rally at 1st, Hon'ble Court granted permission. You blocked roads, obstructed supporters from reaching the venue, disrupted arrangements & placed hurdles at each step. Your onslaughts couldn't dent the determination of @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas,” Adhikari tweeted.

Your onslaughts couldn't dent the determination of @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas: pic.twitter.com/n5CI7ySUVT — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 3, 2022

“The harder you try to throw us down, the higher we would bounce back. The enthusiastic crowd at Diamond Harbour is determined to overthrow this tyrannical WB Govt Democratically,” the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, there were reports that clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers in 24 Parganas district's Hotuganj area. The clashes took place while Adhikari was holding a rally at Diamond Harbour.

Blast before Abhishek Banerjee's rally

The incident took place in Block 2 of Arjunnagar in Bhupatinagar area, 1.5 km from Contai town where the TMC national general secretary's public meeting venue.

"The blast was reported in a house around 11.15pm on Friday and three bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. A few others are injured. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.

"The impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident," the senior officer of Bhupatinagar Police Station said.

The three deceased were identified as Rajkumar Manna, who is reportedly a TMC worker, Debkumar Manna and Biswajit Gayen, he said.

A forensic team later reached the spot and collected samples and a huge police team was deployed there.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh held the TMC responsible for the incident and said that "only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state".

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned why chief minister Mamata Banerjee was silent on such incidents and demanded a statement from her.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it is very easy for the opposition to blame the ruling party in West Bengal without any evidence.

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee sparked intense speculation from Kanthi public meeting. He said, 'If the door is opened, there will be no BJP party. Next week I will open the door in a small way. I will open the door in December. Will enter selectively.'

However, Abhishek Banerjee asked the crowd several times before coming to this decision He said that some people from BJP will join the Trinamool in December Although Abhishek said, "I will not let anyone swing the stick over my head." They will work together with common supporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

