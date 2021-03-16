After CM's injury, Bengal govt appoints new director security
- The ECI had suspended and removed IPS officer Vivek Sahay from the post saying he failed to conduct his duty and protect the CM.
A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) removed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vivek Sahay from the post of director, security, the West Bengal government on Monday appointed Gyanwant Singh, another senior IPS officer. Singh was the additional director of security.
Sahay was removed by the ECI following a probe into the March 10 incident at Nandigram in East Midnapore district in which chief minister
Mamata Banerjee suffered an injury in her left ankle hours after filing her nomination from the assembly seat.
Banerjee alleged that some people intentionally pushed the door of her SUV when she was standing on the footboard of the moving vehicle and waving at the crowd. She is contesting against her protégé-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari.
Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay decided to appoint Singh for the post after holding a meeting with director-general of police P Nirajnayan who, too, was recently appointed by the ECI.
The ECI suspended and removed Sahay saying he failed to conduct his duty and protect the chief minister who enjoys Z+ category security.
Banerjee is touring the districts in a helicopter and attending rallies in a wheelchair.
