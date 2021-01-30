Amit Shah’s two-day Bengal tour postponed in wake of explosion in Delhi

The two-day tour of Union home minister Amit Shah to poll-bound West Bengal was postponed at the last minute on Friday, BJP leaders have confirmed.

“Shah is not arriving today or on Saturday. His trip has been postponed. The next dates would be informed later on,” said Dilip Ghosh, Bharatiya Janata Party’s president in Bengal.

A senior BJP leader said that the decision was taken after an explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening, prompting authorities to scale up the security and sound a high alert in the national capital.

Shah was scheduled to land in Kolkata around 11 pm on Friday. He was scheduled to camp in the state over the weekend to bolster the party’s campaign in the poll-bound eastern state.

Speculations were rife that a few political leaders would join the BJP during Shah’s visit.

“The rallies would however continue. Only Shah is not coming,” said a senior BJP leader.

