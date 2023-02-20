Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Being framed, says Bengal BJP on arrest of local leader for Bishnupur murder

Being framed, says Bengal BJP on arrest of local leader for Bishnupur murder

Published on Feb 20, 2023

Diamond Harbour superintendent of police (SP) Dhritiman Sarkar said one person has been arrested in connection with the killing

Witnesses told the police that the two men who pulled the trigger covered their faces and fired about six shots.
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: A local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was shot dead by two men on Sunday evening in the Bishnupur area of South 24 Parganas district 30km south of Kolkata, police said on Monday after arresting one person in the case.

“The victim Sadhan Mondal, 38, was sitting at a tea stall on Sunday evening when three men arrived on a motorcycle. Two of them walked into the stall and opened fire at Mondol. One bullet hit his head,” a police officer said. Mondal was a booth president of the TMC.

Another police officer identified the accused as Bhaskar Mal, who he said was a local BJP leader.

Jay Prakash Majumdar, TMC leader, said the family members and locals have alleged that the victim had been receiving threats from local BJP leaders. “The BJP is trying to create unrest in the state,” he said.

Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya distanced his party from the crime. “The BJP is in no way related to this. This is the fallout of the TMC’s internal fight ahead of the rural elections. The BJP leader is being framed,” Bhattacharya added.

