Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
- Two factions of the TMC clashed in Gopalpur Balutola area in Manikchak block in Malda. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area.
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense.
According to a PTI report, the incident happened in the Gopalpur Balutola area in Manikchak block of Malda when a group of TMC workers, led by panchayat samiti office-bearer Saifuddin Sheikh, got into a brawl with the faction led by the party's area president Nasir Ali.
Dismissing speculations of infighting in the party, Manikchak's TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra said there was an old feud between the two leaders over land, which led to violence, adding that such fights had happened earlier as well. "It has nothing to do with the TMC," Mitra said. Police said they were yet to make any arrest in the incident.
Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda. The bombs were recovered after a person got injured while trying to remove some garbage in the area.
Previously, the Malda police had recovered at least nearly 40 crude bombs from a village in the area.
(With agency inputs)
-
Judge's wife found hanging at flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police
The wife of a local court judge was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her brother's residence in South Delhi, police said on Sunday. Three suicide notes were recovered from the flat in Rajpur Khurd Extension, they said. Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the Saket court judge informed the police that his wife had been to the Malviya Nagar market at around 11.30 am but did not return.
-
Bengaluru: Clashes break out between JDS workers and farmer activists at Cubbon
Clashes broke out between farmers' groups and Janata Dal (Secular) party workers at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park on Saturday when Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar arrived near the Press Club for a press conference to address the corruption charges levelled against him. Chandrashekar had said the AAP should be viewed as the “alternative” to all three political parties, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and JDS in the state.
-
Delhiites seek service charge-free food, restaurateurs reason out
Appreciating the effort of a server when dining out, and extending monetary reward/tipping is a universally accepted practice. However, the levying mandatory service charges was ordered to be stopped, by the government. Still, many eateries have continued to add service charge in the issued bills, and some have even written it in their menu about not wanting to lay off this charge under any circumstance.
-
Police recruitment case: Key conspirator's close aide held in Karnataka - report
The Criminal Investigation Department probing the police sub-inspector recruitment scam has arrested one more person from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district, sources in the CID said. The arrested person is said to be a close aide of one of the key conspirators Rudragouda D Patil. The accused had reportedly provided a bluetooth device to a candidate. He was also a link between Patil and the candidates who passed the exam through unfair means.
-
Siddaramaiah continues to call RSS 'Aryan', asks it to come clean on loyalty
Continuing his attack against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, calling it a "Aryan" organisation, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged its leaders to come clean about their loyalty, whether it was for tricolour or saffron flag, constitution or Manu Smriti and Mahatma Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics