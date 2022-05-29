Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
kolkata news

Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda

  • Two factions of the TMC clashed in Gopalpur Balutola area in Manikchak block in Malda. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area.
Image for representation only, (ANI)
Image for representation only, (ANI)
Published on May 29, 2022 04:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense.

According to a PTI report, the incident happened in the Gopalpur Balutola area in Manikchak block of Malda when a group of TMC workers, led by panchayat samiti office-bearer Saifuddin Sheikh, got into a brawl with the faction led by the party's area president Nasir Ali.

Dismissing speculations of infighting in the party, Manikchak's TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra said there was an old feud between the two leaders over land, which led to violence, adding that such fights had happened earlier as well. "It has nothing to do with the TMC," Mitra said. Police said they were yet to make any arrest in the incident.

Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda. The bombs were recovered after a person got injured while trying to remove some garbage in the area.

Previously, the Malda police had recovered at least nearly 40 crude bombs from a village in the area.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
malda vandalism tmc + 1 more
malda vandalism tmc
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The police gained entry into the flat after breaking the iron grills only to find the woman hanging from the ceiling fan with a 'dupatta', the DCP said.

    Judge's wife found hanging at flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

    The wife of a local court judge was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her brother's residence in South Delhi, police said on Sunday. Three suicide notes were recovered from the flat in Rajpur Khurd Extension, they said. Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the Saket court judge informed the police that his wife had been to the Malviya Nagar market at around 11.30 am but did not return.

  • Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar during a press meet after a clash between JD(S) supporters and his supporters at Press Club, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

    Bengaluru: Clashes break out between JDS workers and farmer activists at Cubbon

    Clashes broke out between farmers' groups and Janata Dal (Secular) party workers at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park on Saturday when Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar arrived near the Press Club for a press conference to address the corruption charges levelled against him. Chandrashekar had said the AAP should be viewed as the “alternative” to all three political parties, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and JDS in the state.

  • Complaints against service charge being added mandatorily in food bills, by restaurants, has led the central government call a meeting with the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI). (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purposes only))

    Delhiites seek service charge-free food, restaurateurs reason out

    Appreciating the effort of a server when dining out, and extending monetary reward/tipping is a universally accepted practice. However, the levying mandatory service charges was ordered to be stopped, by the government. Still, many eateries have continued to add service charge in the issued bills, and some have even written it in their menu about not wanting to lay off this charge under any circumstance.

  • The arrest count in the case has now surpassed 50. (HT File)

    Police recruitment case: Key conspirator's close aide held in Karnataka - report

    The Criminal Investigation Department probing the police sub-inspector recruitment scam has arrested one more person from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district, sources in the CID said. The arrested person is said to be a close aide of one of the key conspirators Rudragouda D Patil. The accused had reportedly provided a bluetooth device to a candidate. He was also a link between Patil and the candidates who passed the exam through unfair means.

  • How is one identified as a Hindu according to RSS, is it enough to be born to Hindu parents or should one be a member of the BJP, Siddaramaiah asked. (HT PHOTO.)

    Siddaramaiah continues to call RSS 'Aryan', asks it to come clean on loyalty

    Continuing his attack against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, calling it a "Aryan" organisation, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged its leaders to come clean about their loyalty, whether it was for tricolour or saffron flag, constitution or Manu Smriti and Mahatma Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out