Bengal districts to receive heavy rainfall till Oct 20, says forecast

Kolkata and several districts in north and south Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from Sunday till October 20, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in the state capital.

There will be heavy rainfall in the south Bengal districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on Sunday. The other south Bengal districts and Kolkata will also receive rainfall which will increase on October 19.

“Due to the south-easterly wind, the rain will be accompanied by gusty winds from time to time,” said Sanjib Bandopadhyay, deputy director general of meteorology.

In North Bengal, there will be heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Kalimpong on October 18, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall in five other districts in the next two days.

South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore district authorities have sounded an alert along the coastline and fishermen have been asked not to sail, said fisheries minister Akhil Giri.

People in coastal towns such as Digha have been asked to stay away from the beaches.