Bengal extends Covid-19 curbs till July 15; gyms to open with 50% capacity

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that restrictions imposed in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are being extended till July 15.

"Public vehicles can operate with 50% passengers but drivers and conductors should be vaccinated. Gyms can also open with 50% capacity between 6am-10am and 4pm-8pm. Salons and beauty parlours can function from 11am-6pm at 50% strength and the entire staff should be vaccinated," Banerjee said at a press conference. The chief minister further said that government and public offices may now allow 50% employees as against the previously announced capacity of 20%, and function from 10am-4pm.

Markets and vegetable vendors, the chief minister said, can open from 6am-12pm, adding that other shops can remain open from 11am-8pm. "Banks and financial institutions can open from 10am-2pm, while train operations remain suspended for now," Banerjee said. However, local trains have still not been allowed.

Covid-19 restrictions were earlier extended in the state till July 1. These were first imposed on May 16. However, relaxations were announced as the state's daily Covid-19 caseload began witnessing a decline thanks in part due to the restrictions imposed.

On Sunday, a total of 1,836 people tested positive for coronavirus while 29 lives were lost due to it, taking its cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 1,494,949 including a related death toll of 17,612, a health department bulletin showed. Recoveries have mounted to 1,455,453 as 2,022 patients were discharged while the active caseload has declined further to 21,884.