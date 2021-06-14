West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till July 1

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Monday extended the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in the state till July 1. However, various relaxations to the previous guidelines were announced in order to facilitate the resumption of economic activities in the state.

"All government offices will function with 25% strength. Private and corporate offices can remain open from 10am to 4pm with not more than 25% strength," Mamata Banerjee said.

CM Mamata Banerjee announced the relaxations in view of the declining Covid-19 positivity rate and active caseload in the state.

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 14,61,257 on Sunday with 3,984 more people testing positive for the infection, while 84 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 16,896, according to a state health bulletin. With this, the Covid-19 recovery rate in the state stood at 97.64 per cent, the bulletin added.

Here is all you need to know about the fresh guidelines:

-Shops within shopping malls and shopping complexes will be allowed to open between 11am and 6pm with 50% work force, the CM said.

-Sports activities can resume, but without spectators.

-All education institutes and waterways will remain closed.

-The movement of private vehicles will remain suspended other than in cases of emergency.

-Restaurants with bars can open between 12 noon and 8 pm with 50% seating capacity.

-All markets to remain open between 7am and 11am.

-Movement of people will be restricted between 9pm and 5am.

-Parks can stay open between 6am and 9am for morning walkers. However, only those who have taken a vaccine for Covid-19 will be allowed entry.

-Movement of intra-state buses to remain closed till the state government reviews the situation further.

-Gyms, beauty parlours, salons, spas and cinema halls will remain closed.