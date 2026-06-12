Kolkata, The West Bengal government has directed its employees to extend cooperation in the installation of smart electricity meters at their residences as part of the Centre's power sector reform programme, an official said on Friday. Bengal govt asks state employees to facilitate smart meter installation at their residences

Departmental heads, district magistrates, divisional commissioners, including the DGP and Kolkata Police commissioner, were asked to inform employees under their jurisdiction to extend support during the installation process in areas covered by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited , he said.

A communication issued by the office of the chief secretary on June 10 stated that the initiative is being undertaken under the government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme , aimed at accelerating reforms in the power sector and improving the financial health of power distribution companies across the country.

According to the order, installation of domestic smart meters is mandatory under RDSS guidelines, particularly at the residences of employees of state government departments, parastatal bodies, state public sector undertakings, corporations, undertakings and other establishments where salaries, remuneration or honorariums are paid from the state exchequer.

A senior state government official said the move was intended to improve billing efficiency, reduce distribution losses and modernise the electricity distribution network.

"Smart metering is an important component of the ongoing power sector reforms. The objective is to ensure accurate energy accounting, improve consumer services and strengthen the financial sustainability of distribution utilities," the official said.

The communication noted that WBSEDCL has so far taken up installation of smart meters in areas falling under 103 customer care centres out of a total of 554 CCCs across the state.

"The first phase is focused on areas where distribution losses are relatively high and are placing an additional burden on the state exchequer. The remaining areas will be covered in a phased manner," he added.

The government clarified that the smart meters being installed will operate under the existing post-paid billing system and consumers will continue to receive bills as per the current billing cycle.

However, consumers will have the option of switching to a pre-paid mode after installation if they so choose.

Incidentally, the chief secretary's office has requested all authorities concerned to sensitise employees and facilitate smooth implementation of the programme in their respective jurisdictions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.