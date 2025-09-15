Bengal: Govt high school teacher held for online gambling, 1.3 cr seized

Kolkata: A government high school teacher was arrested in connection with an online gambling racket from Gangtok in Sikkim, said police officers in West Bengal. Police searched the schoolteacher’s house and the residence of his in-laws. (Representational image)

During a raid at his house and in his in-laws’ residence in Dakshin Dinajpur district, police seized around 1.34 crore, officers said.

“We have arrested 14 persons, including a government high school teacher, over the past few days in connection with an online gambling racket,” said a senior officer of Dakshin Dinajpur district.

In the last week of August police raided a hotel in Gangarampur area in the district and arrested 12 persons allegedly involved in the racket. While 10 of them were involved in the game, two were masterminds of the racket.

After questioning them, police arrested the high school teacher Apurba Sarkar and one more person from Gangtok on September 13. They were brought to West Bengal and produced in the court. The court sent Sarkar to police custody for five days.

“We searched his house and the residence of his in-laws. ₹1.34 crore was seized. The cash was kept in sacks inside the bedroom and in the puja room,” said an official.