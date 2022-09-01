Bengal govt to organise rally to thank UNESCO for Durga Puja heritage tag
UNESCO included “Durga Puja in Kolkata” on the “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” in December 2021
The West Bengal government will on Thursday organise a rally to thank UNESCO for giving a heritage tag to the Durga Puja in Kolkata. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to lead the rally and kickstart the puja celebrations at least a month in advance this year. A two-member team from the UN body is also scheduled to participate in the rally.
“On September 1, there would be a thanksgiving rally to express our gratitude to UNESCO, which gave the Durga Puja a heritage tag. The puja celebrations will start with that rally and end with a carnival on October 8,” Banerjee said earlier. Banerjee asked puja committees to make the rally colourful.
UNESCO included “Durga Puja in Kolkata” on the “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” in December 2021. Durga Puja is West Bengal’s biggest festival.
Over 1200 puja committees in Kolkata, Howrah, and Bidhannagar are expected to take part in the rally along with thousands of children, embassy officials, industrialists, and artists. Similar rallies have also been planned in all the districts. The participants will play flutes, sing, dance, and carry colourful umbrellas.
Around 37,000 community pujas are organised across the state every year. Of these, around 2,500 are held in Kolkata.
“The colourful rally will begin around 2pm near Jorasanko Thakurbari, the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in central Kolkata...cover around 4.5 km before a gala cultural programme will be organised,” said an official.
Durga Puja celebrations were muted over the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, they will be held in the first week of October. According to a 2018 study by the state government, the economic value of the industries that crop up around the Durga Puja is ₹32,377 crore.
-
In Mumbai's Kamathipura, man slaps, shoves woman during quarrel; cops vow action
A video of a man physically abusing an elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area allegedly over the installation of a bamboo stick (for an advertisement) in front of the woman, Prakash Devi's shop without her consent is being widely shared on social media. The Mumbai Police said a non-cognisable offence has been registered in the case. According to reports, the accused man is a member of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and has been identified as Vinod Argile.
-
Declare elephant corridors in Corbett as ‘eco-sensitive zones’: Uttarakhand HC
Expressing serious concern over encroachments and obstructions, Uttarakhand high court directed the state government to consider declaring elephant corridors in the Jim Corbett National Park as “eco-sensitive zones” and not to allow constructions in any form like hotels, resorts and restaurants which fall within the identified corridors in the area. The order was delivered on August 26 but its copy was made available on Wednesday evening.
-
WATCH: Statue of Prosperity and theme park coming up at Bengaluru airport
The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue which is being erected at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is all set to get a Rs 20 crore theme park around it. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was the founder of Bengaluru city and the Bommai-led government in Karnataka is building another statue of the visionary at Vidhana Soudha. He provided financial assistance to build Bengaluru city and erect forts around its periphery in the late 1530s for its protection.
-
Dhol tasha groups elated to be back!
Since we could remember, the image of the procession with Ganpati murtis making their way among the throngs of devotees are splashed across social media and our television screens during this time, every year. But, the last two years saw these processions coming to a grinding halt due to Covid-19. Some groups are also upset that they do not get paid fairly for their efforts.
-
‘I called for good governance, but Kejriwalji in desperation took to…’: Delhi LG
On Wednesday, officials of the House of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said that he will take legal action against some AAP leaders, including Atishi, Jasmine Shah, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others, for their “highly defamatory” and false corruption accusations against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics