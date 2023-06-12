Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal panchayat election: Mamata's MLAs not letting our candidates file nominations: BJP leader Amit Malviya

Bengal panchayat election: Mamata's MLAs not letting our candidates file nominations: BJP leader Amit Malviya

ByAryan Prakash
Jun 12, 2023 06:18 PM IST

Amit Malviya alleged the Bengal Police is behaving like a TMC cadre, adding that the ruling party is paranoid because the BJP is leading the nomination process.

Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya on Monday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress over the upcoming panchayat elections. The BJP leader alleged that TMC MLAs are stopping BJP candidates from filing nomination for the election.

BJP's West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya hit out at state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha, calling him an 'acolyte' of Mamata Banerjee.
BJP's West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya hit out at state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha, calling him an 'acolyte' of Mamata Banerjee.

Malviya alleged that instance of violence are on the rise due to connivance of the West Bengal police. He also claimed that the movement of BJP MPs and MLAs are being restricted.

“What is Mamata Banerjee so scared of?” he tweeted.

The BJP leader hit out at the newly-appointed Bengal poll panel chief Rajiva Sinha, calling him a known ‘acolyte’ of chief minister Mamata Banerjee who ‘wines and dines’ with her family.

"Despite claims of being prepared to conduct Panchayat polls, the WB EC has fallen woefully short of expectation. Did Sinha make those assurances as a spokesperson of TMC?” he added.

Malviya alleged the Bengal Police is behaving like a TMC cadre, adding that the ruling party is paranoid because the BJP is leading the nomination process despite violence and intimidation.

Bengal panchayat polls

The panchayat polls will be held in a single phase on July 8 and the results will be tentatively announced on July 11. According to state election commissioner Rajive Sinha, 20 districts in Bengal have three-tier panchayats and the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong have two-tier bodies.

The filing of nomination has already commenced and will end on June 15. It has to be done between 11 am and 3 pm except on Sundays and holidays. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 17 and last day for withdrawal is June 20. No campaigning will be allowed between 10 pm and 8 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
amit malviya mamata banerjee tmc west bengal panchayat polls + 2 more
amit malviya mamata banerjee tmc west bengal panchayat polls + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out