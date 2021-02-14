Bengal tea garden workers want connecting road, say won't vote if demand not met
Workers of a tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday said that they would not cast their votes in the upcoming assembly elections if their demand for a metalled road connecting the garden with National Highway 31 is not met.
The tea garden workers under the banners of 'Trinamool Congress Cha Mazdoor Union', and the Adivasi Vikas Parishad's 'Sramik Sanghatan' marched on the kuchcha road from the New Glencoe tea garden to NH-31, raising the slogan, "No road no vote".
The workers said that they have been assured a number of times of a pucca road which never materialised.
Therefore, they have decided not to cast their votes until they get a proper metalled road, they said.
New Glencoe tea garden falls within the jurisdiction of Rangamati gram panchayat.
"Roads leading to all other tea gardens in this gram panchayat have become metalled. Only one is left," the Pradhan of the gram panchayat, Ashok Chikboraik, said.
The local MLA has taken up the matter and it was reported to the chairman of the Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority, he said.
"We are trying our best to get the work done," Chikboraik said. The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Mal block, Biman Chandra Das, said that no written application was sent to his office regarding the problem.
The BDO said that people should not mix up their demand with their democratic right.
"We will go and try to convince the people there," Das said.
Assembly election is due in the state in April-May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal tea garden workers want connecting road, say won't vote if demand not met
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para teachers continue hunger strike in Kolkata, demand equal pay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC to counter BJP’s Rath Yatras with ‘Didir Doot’ tableaus in poll-bound Bengal
- TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, flagged off the first 'Didir Doot' tableau on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan's LJP to contest all seats in crucial Bengal polls
- Other regional parties like the JMM, JD(U), the RJD, among others have also decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA who met CM Banerjee accuses MP of pressuring Shah on CAA
- Shah has announced that the Centre will enforce the citizenship law once Covid-19 vaccination is over and the pandemic ends.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP rath yatra stopped for 3rd time in Bengal’s Murshidabad
- The BJP planned five roadshows in the run-up to the assembly polls due in April-May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left calls 12-hour bandh in West Bengal. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: Left parties call for 12-hour statewide bandh today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi govt should resign if BJP fails to prove TMC siphoned off central funds
- "It is not Modi's money. It is sent by one government to another. Then you should not collect taxes from the state and there will be no need to give it back. If you cannot prove the allegation, you will have to resign," Mamata Banerjee said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left-Cong activists clash with police during march over jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six from Bengal, including 2 brothers, missing after Uttarakhand glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ahead of polls, officers being posted with political supari': West Bengal Guv
- At least two dozen senior officers of the Indian Police Service and West Bengal Police Service in the state were transferred on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If you want to remove BJP...: Mamata Banerjee rushes to consolidate Muslim votes
- According to surveys done by the TMC and the BJP, swing in Muslim votes can influence poll-results in as many as 120 assembly seats in Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC disposes of plea for probe by CBI into alleged suicide of BJP leader in WB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC disposes plea seeking NIA probe into West Bengal MLA's murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox