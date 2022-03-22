Birbhum violence: Will meet President Kovind, says Cong’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said he will meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the Birbhum incident in West Bengal that led to the death of at least eight people following the killing of a Trinamool Congress leader. Chowdhury said the state’s law and order is worsening by the day.
The Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore said a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) will be of little in this case.
“The SIT is of no use. I will meet the President of India over the Birbhum incident, and will suggest to him that he considers (imposing) Article 355 of the Constitution in the state. Law and order is getting worse. People feel unsafe in Bengal,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Article 355 says it is the duty of the Union to protect states against external aggression and internal disturbance.
Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village near Rampurhat in Birbhum district on Monday, hours after the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh in alleged internal fighting.
According to reports, around 10 houses in Bogtui village were set ablaze. Locals said the houses were set on fire during attacks by members of a faction of the TMC.
“The situation is now under control, and a police picket has been posted in the village. We are investigating how the houses caught fire and whether the incident is related to the death of the panchayat deputy chief of neighbouring Barshal village," DGP Manoj Malaviya told news agency PTI on Tuesday. He said the SIT team will be led by the additional director general of police (CID) Gyanwant Singh.
The Union home ministry also sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state.
"The MHA has sought a detailed fact report from the West Bengal government over the Birbhum incident which claimed lives of eight people after houses were set on fire," ministry officials told ANI. The request comes after a delegation from Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Bengal unit met Union home minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention into the matter.
The BJP has blamed TMC-linked goons for the arson in Bogtui village and demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.
Meanwhile, Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the Birbhum incident indicated an alarming situation in the state and described the violence as an 'arson orgy'. Banerjee hit back by saying that Dhankhar should refrain from making "unwarranted statements".
(With agency inputs)
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics