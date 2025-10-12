BJP leader's 'Taliban' jibe at Mamata over her comment on Durgapur rape case

Bhartiya Janata Party MLA Agnimitra Paul strongly condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling out her “Taliban mentality” over her recent comments on the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur. Banerjee questioned how the survivor “was outside the campus at 12:30 am.” Agnimitra Paul also accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of "protecting" the perpetrators and cursing the victims. (PTI)

These comments by the BJP MLA come at a time when Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is in India for a six-day visit.

BJP leader criticised the Chief Minister's statement advising that “girls should not be allowed to go outside of college at night”, calling it shameful and regressive.

Speaking to reporters, Paul said, "We have a Taliban government in Afghanistan, and we have Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal.

She further said that while Mamata said that the young woman went out at 12 am, CCTV footage shows that the medical student went out to fetch her food around 7:58 pm or 8 pm. “Mamata Banerjee, please don't lie,” she said.

The BJP MLA also urged Mamata not to blame the girl and the institution. “What do you think? After 12 am, women shouldn't go out?” she said, questioning whether Doctors on duty should not go out.

"Nurses who give us service shouldn't go out? The IT sector shouldn't go out and do its duty. People in the service industry shouldn't go out. This kind of Taliban mentality is shameful," she said further."

Paul also accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of "protecting" the perpetrators and cursing the victims. She asserted that the people of West Bengal would deliver a strong message to the ruling party in the 2026 assembly elections.

She stated, “Actually, you have always been protecting the rapists and cursing the victims. Because these rapists are TMC cadres, and in the coming 2026 elections, you will use them for vote-rigging and booth-capturing, to create terror among the people of Bengal. ”

Paul said that the people of Bengal have also understood that they want respect rather than Lakshmir Bhandar. “On one hand, you will give us Lakshmir Bhandar of ₹1000, and on the other hand, you will rape us, gang-rape us and not give us justice,” she said. Paul said that in 2026, women of Bengal will take a poll and teach Mamata a lesson.

A recent controversy was sparked during the Taliban Foreign Minister's visit after women journalists were allegedly barred from attending a press conference addressed by him in New Delhi. The incident highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Afghan women under the militant group, which returned to power after the US withdrawal in 2021.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave shocking remarks over the incident and advised private medical colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur.

“I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night,” she said.