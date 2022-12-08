Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Cal HC stays proceedings in criminal cases filed against Suvendu Adhikari

Cal HC stays proceedings in criminal cases filed against Suvendu Adhikari

kolkata news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 05:42 PM IST

The BJP leader's counsel submitted that though there is an earlier order of the high court that no coercive measures can be taken against him without its permission, new cases have been filed against the Leader of Opposition on frivolous grounds.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha stayed proceedings in all the criminal cases against the Leader of Opposition till the disposal of his petition before the court. (PTI Photo)
Justice Rajasekhar Mantha stayed proceedings in all the criminal cases against the Leader of Opposition till the disposal of his petition before the court. (PTI Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed proceedings against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari in criminal cases filed against him at various police stations in the state.

Claiming that the FIRs were filed on frivolous charges to harass him, Adhikari moved the high court seeking quashing of the cases against him.

Also Read| Abhishek Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari lock horns at rallies on each other's turfs

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha stayed proceedings in all the criminal cases against the Leader of Opposition till the disposal of his petition before the court.

The BJP leader's counsel submitted that though there is an earlier order of the high court that no coercive measures can be taken against him without its permission, new cases have been filed against the Leader of Opposition on frivolous grounds.

Opposing the prayer of Adhikari, the state submitted that he is not cooperating with investigation in the cases lodged against him and has not appeared before concerned investigating officers despite notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata suvendu adhikari
kolkata suvendu adhikari

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out