Calcutta HC rejects appeals against CBI probe into Bengal teacher recruitment
The Calcutta high court in June ordered a CBI probe into primary school teacher appointments over allegations that those who failed the teacher recruitment test were appointed after paying bribes
KOLKATA: A division bench of the Calcutta high court on Friday rejected a bunch of appeals against the high court’s June order that cancelled recruitment of 269 primary school teachers and led to a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“The division bench of justices Subrata Talukdar and Lapita Banerji upheld all orders of the single bench of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay including the order of a court-monitored CBI probe. As the probe will be monitored by the court, the federal agency has been asked to submit reports to the court periodically. This will minimize chances of laxity,” Firdous Samim, the lawyer who filed the initial petition that led to the CBI probe, said.
CBI is also probing allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government-run secondary and higher secondary schools in West Bengal.
In June this year, the high court’s bench of justice Gangopadhyay ordered CBI probe into allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process and terminated the services of 269 primary school teachers accused of using fraudulent means to make the cut.
This order was challenged by many of the people adversely affected by the verdict. Among those who had filed the appeal were West Bengal’s primary education board, Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya who was removed as chairman of the primary education board by the high court, and the 269 candidates whose recruitment was cancelled.
Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, senior advocate and Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member, welcomed the ruling. “A section of people were trying to spread propaganda that the single bench overstepped its jurisdiction. Friday’s order of the division bench proves that the single bench order was right and justice had been done,” he said.
The Enforcement Directorate which also started investigating the money laundering charges in relation to the CBI case, arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. Nearly ₹50 crore cash was seized from two flats.
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak rearrested on charges of hiking food prices
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak was re-arrested for his alleged involvement in manipulating the prices of essential commodities in Meghalaya's Tura town, police said on Thursday. The elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council from Tura constituency and a senior leader of the BJP was re-arrested, and he was granted five days police custody, West Garo Hills superintendent of police Vivekananda Singh said.
Teacher burns 3-yr-old child’s private parts for urinating in underpants, booked
In a shocking incident, a teacher in an Aaganawadi daycare centre in Karnataka's Tumkur district brutally burned the genitals of a 3-year-old boy. Police officials informed the horrific crime took place on Monday and the FIR was filed on Friday. The teacher has been identified as Rashmi, and has been booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and also under Section 285 IPC, Superintendent of Police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad informed.
India’s gallantry awards, awardees now on display at Rajouri Garden metro station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed a permanent exhibition titled 'Veerta aur Vikas' at the Rajouri Garden metro station, dedicated to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian armed forces. The exhibition, inaugurated by DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar on Thursday, is spread over 100 feet and also showcases the Delhi metro's journey in addition to having 13 panels with details on India's gallantry awards and awardees.
Bihar: Amid floods, locals take patient to hospital on makeshift boat | Watch
The incident happened in Bhagalpur district, which has been one of the worst-hit regions in the eastern state as the water level of Ganga and Kosi rivers are increasing simultaneously. The water level of Ganga breached the danger mark in Bhagalpur on Wednesday, according to a report by Livehindustan. Meanwhile, the level already increased in Sultanganj and Pirpainti districts three days earlier (last Sunday).
Husband sets wife afire after failing to push her off terrace in Odisha
A 25-year-old woman was battling for her life with 30% burns after her husband allegedly set her on fire on Thursday evening after failing to push her off from the terrace of their house in Odisha's Ganjam district. As per the 2021 National Crime Records Bureau data, Odisha ranked sixth in dowry deaths with 293 cases. The crimes against women rose by 23% in Odisha last year.
