Kolkata, The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said the CBI may question convict Sanjay Roy or any other suspect in the RG Kar rape-murder case. CBI may question convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case: Cal HC

Hearing a petition filed by the parents of the victim doctor seeking further probe into the crime, in which former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life, the court said that for the purpose of investigation, the central agency may question any person.

The CBI is investigating a case of larger conspiracy in connection with the brutal rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata in August, 2024.

Alleging that more than one person, i.e, Sanjay Roy and others, were involved in the crime, the petitioner parents' lawyer, Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee, claimed before the court that it appears to be a case of gangrape and that this angle must be explored.

A division bench comprising justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Rai Chattopadhyay asked the CBI to use all modern investigation methods in its probe.

The court said that in the case of the unnatural death of an IIT Kharagpur student, forensic experts had provided proof of possible murder.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered the exhumation and second post-mortem examination of the body of third year student Faizan Ahmed, who was found dead in his hostel room in October, 2022. A murder probe was initiated even though it was initially said that it was a case of death by suicide.

Stating that the petitioner parents have consulted forensic experts over the rape and murder of their doctor daughter, Chatterjee claimed that investigators should also look into the probability of tampering of evidence in the case.

The court directed that the matter will be heard again on May 12.

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