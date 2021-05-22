Centre provides Y+ security to Bengal MPs

The Centre has provided Y+ security cover to members of Parliament from West Bengal, Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari. Sisir Adhikari defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the March-April elections in the state. He is the father of Suvedu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly. Suvedu Adhikari also switched over to the BJP and defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram even as the TMC swept back to power by winning 213 out of 292 seats. His brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, is still with the TMC. Soumendu Adhikari, Sisir Adhikari’s third son, has also joined the BJP.

“The Y+ security cover would comprise anywhere between 11-16 security personnel drawn from the CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] depending on the threat assessment,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The Centre earlier this month provided X category security cover of Central Industrial Security Force to 61 BJP lawmakers in West Bengal amid alleged violence against party leaders and workers in the state. With this decision, all newly elected 77 BJP lawmakers were provided security cover by the central forces.

Three to five armed commandoes are provided to a protected person under the X category.

Suvendu Adhikari has the second highest Z category security cover from the CRPF with a bulletproof vehicle.

Over a dozen people were killed in violence that rocked West Bengal after TMC’s victory in the assembly polls. BJP has claimed many of its party workers were killed and blamed TMC workers for attacking them. TMC has maintained the violence took places in areas where the BJP won.