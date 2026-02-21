Centre to deploy 480 CAPF companies for West Bengal assembly elections

Kolkata: At least 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be initially deployed in West Bengal to pave the way for the upcoming assembly polls, the Centre informed the state government in a letter on Friday. The first batch of CAPF personnel from around 240 companies is expected to arrive on March 1. (Representative photo)

The first batch of CAPF personnel from around 240 companies is expected to arrive on March 1, while the second batch will arrive on March 10.

The final electoral roll, following the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), is scheduled to be published by the Election Commission (EC) on February 28, with the assembly election dates to be announced in March. The polls are likely to be held in April.

“It has been decided to initially deploy 480 companies of CAPF for area domination, confidence-building measures, poll day-related duties, guarding of EVMs and strong room centres, and counting centre arrangements during the election process in West Bengal,” the letter, a copy of which HT has seen, said.

The Centre has requested the state government to work out the detailed deployment plan in consultation with the forces.

“Necessary transportation, logistics, accommodation and other arrangements required in connection with deployment of CAPFs within the state as per requirement may kindly be arranged by the state government,” the letter said.

It added that out of the nine sections in one company, eight sections will be utilised for deployment at polling stations and for other duties, while the remaining section will be deployed in QRT and other supervisory duties under the company commander.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said, “The poll dates have not yet been announced. Law-and-order remains with the state government before the elections are announced. What do the zamindars of Delhi think? What are they afraid of so much? It is because they know very well that the people of Bengal will reject them.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Samik Bhattacharya said, “Even if no central forces are deployed, even if SIR is stopped, even if the offices of ED and CBI are locked and even if the elections are conducted by Mamata Banerjee’s own police force, the TMC is all set to lose in the elections.” told the media.