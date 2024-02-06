 Class 8 hosteller was homesick, killed a junior so that school declared a holiday | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Kolkata / Class 8 hosteller was homesick, killed a junior so that school declared a holiday

Class 8 hosteller was homesick, killed a junior so that school declared a holiday

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2024 05:06 PM IST

The 14-year-old suspect wanted the authorities to declare a holiday so that he could go home, Purulia superintendent of police (SP) Avijit Banerjee told reporters.

KOLKATA: A Class 8 student of a boarding school in West Bengal’s Purulia has been taken into custody on charges that he killed a younger student so that the authorities declare a holiday, police said.

An officer at the Manbazar police station in West Bengal’s Purulia district said the suspect told officers that he lured the victim away from the school with a chocolate (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
An officer at the Manbazar police station in West Bengal’s Purulia district said the suspect told officers that he lured the victim away from the school with a chocolate (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 14-year-old suspect wanted the authorities to declare a holiday so that he could go home, Purulia superintendent of police (SP) Avijit Banerjee told reporters.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The suspect was produced before the juvenile justice board on Tuesday and was sent to a juvenile home.

The victim, a Class 1 student of the same school, was found dead on the bank of a pond a few hundred metres from the school. His family later complained to the local police accusing the school of negligence.

Banerjee said the boy told the police that he believed that if someone dies or a major incident takes place, the school declares a holiday. “Hence, he killed the six-year-old boy. We are verifying his statement,” the Purulia SP said.

An officer at the Manbazar police station said the suspect told officers that he lured the victim away from the school with a chocolate. “He then used a stone to bludgeon the victim to death,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On