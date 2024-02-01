Cops tied to tree, heckled by mob in West Bengal village; eight arrested

Two police personnel were tied to a tree and heckled by a mob, comprising mostly women, in a village in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Thursday, police said adding that they have arrested eight persons, including four women, in connection with the incident. Police said that out of the eight arrested persons, four were women. (File)

“The local police station received an input related to some dispute between two groups in Bhimpur. When the police personnel reached the village, they were tied to a tree and heckled. Later a police contingent was sent to rescue the two policemen. Eight persons have been arrested,” said Amarnath K, superintendent of police (SP) of Krishnanagar police district.

The two policemen – an assistant sub-inspector and a constable – had to be rushed to the hospital. They were treated and discharged, police said.

An officer said that the two policemen were asked to visit the village for an enquiry after the police station received an information that there was some land related dispute between two groups.

“When the policemen reached the spot, they were surrounded by a mob of around 50 persons, mostly comprising women. The villagers asked the policemen to settle the dispute. When they declined, they were tied to a tree and heckled,” said the officer.

A video surfaced on social media in which some women were seen purportedly heckling a policeman, who was tied to a tree. HT couldn’t check the authenticity of the video.