Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Darjeeling police announces reward of 2 lakh to trace kidnapped teen

ByPramod Giri
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 11:16 am IST

The boy, a student of class seven at Krishna Maya Memorial High School, in Siliguri was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified men in a Maruti van while he was playing with his friends

A reward of 2 lakh was announced by the Darjeeling Police in West Bengal on Wednesday for providing information that will help trace a kidnapped 14-year-old student.

Local residents blocked National Highway 10 (NH-10) at 10th Mile for three hours on Sunday protesting the kidnapping. (Representative file photo)
The boy, a student of class seven at Krishna Maya Memorial High School, in Siliguri was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified men in a Maruti van while he was playing with his friends.

Local residents blocked National Highway 10 (NH-10) at 10th Mile for three hours on Sunday. The victim is a resident of 10th Mile, which is close to the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary.

On Monday evening, Darjeeling Police on its Facebook page announced a reward of 2 lakh for any credible information which can help find the student.

“We are making every possible effort with full dedication to trace the boy,” said Praween Prakash, superintendent of police (SP) in Darjeeling.

“The boy crossed NH-10 and reached the other side of the road while playing with his friends. I was cutting firewood at a distance. I saw him standing near a Maruti van. Suddenly, someone pulled him inside the car and the vehicle sped off. The boy cried for help but it was too late. I tried to follow the vehicle on a motorcycle, but couldn’t trace it,” Sobit Tamang, a local resident, told media persons.

Later, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint at the Sevoke police outpost.

