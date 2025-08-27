Darjeeling police announces reward of 2 lakh to trace kidnapped teen

“We are making every possible effort with full dedication to trace the boy,” said Praween Prakash, superintendent of police (SP) in Darjeeling.
“The boy crossed NH-10 and reached the other side of the road while playing with his friends. I was cutting firewood at a distance. I saw him standing near a Maruti van. Suddenly, someone pulled him inside the car and the vehicle sped off. The boy cried for help but it was too late. I tried to follow the vehicle on a motorcycle, but couldn’t trace it,” Sobit Tamang, a local resident, told media persons.
Later, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint at the Sevoke police outpost.
