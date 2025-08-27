MUMBAI: The man who killed and dumped a three-year-old boy’s body in the lavatory of the Kushinagar Express at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Friday night was nabbed by the Surat police and LTT Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday. The deceased child’s cousin, who was the prime suspect, was arrested from Bandra Kurla Complex. Cousin who killed and dumped 3-year-old’s body in LTT arrested from BKC

The accused, Vikas Kumar Shah, 30, is a resident of Siwan in Bihar. He has worked in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait and returned to India in April 2025.

According to the police, around 15 days ago, Vikas’s mother, Rabdi Shah, took him to Surat to her sister Durgavati’s house. Vikas told the police that he was looking for a job in Surat but was taunted by the child’s mother, Durgavati.

Angered by the taunts about his unemployment, Vikas made an impulsive decision to kidnap her three-year-old son, Akash Rajendra Kumar Shah, while she was away dropping her other children off at school. To take his revenge against his aunt, he killed his nephew, said a police officer.

Vikas brought Akash to Mumbai and killed him by suffocation, said the officer, adding that they are waiting for the post-mortem report. Police said that after the murder, the accused went to Dadar and Kurla before he went to the BKC area. “We arrested him from the Metro Yard on Monday, and he was taken to Surat.

The team of Surat police and LTT GRP traced the accused through technical surveillance and even rented mopeds to search Vikas.

The Surat police had already registered a kidnapping case based on Durgavati’s complaint, to which Sections related to murder were added. The deceased child’s father is working in Dubai, said the officer.