Darjeeling’s Tiger Hill to get new pavilion for tourists to see Mt Kanchenjunga

A new pavilion will be built in Darjeeling’s Tiger Hill for tourists where they can watch the sunrise and Mount Kanchenjunga. The new structure will also boast of modern amenities, including central heating. (@Ananth_IRAS | X account)

The tourism department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has mooted a plan to dismantle the existing pavilion as it was unsafe for tourists.

Officials said that at least ₹2 crore was spent to build the existing structure.

“The existing structure is unsafe and faulty. We have already terminated the contract,” said Norden Sherpa the executive sabhasad of GTA’s tourism department.

Tiger Hill, located around 12 km from Darjeeling town, is perched at an altitude of 8500 feet in the Sinchal Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Now, we will have a state of art pavilion from where the tourists can enjoy the 270-degree view of the sunrise throughout the year. The proposed pavilion will have observatory gallery and deck with modern amenities,” said Sherpa.

The GTA, which has already made a detailed project report DPR, is inviting further suggestions from stakeholders for the proposed observatory.

This year the highest recorded single-day footfall at Tiger Hill was 2,300 while the average number of tourists visiting daily was 1,500.

Despite having one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Darjeeling, Tiger Hill, where tourists need to pay entry tax to visit it, lacks proper amenities.

The new structure will also boast of modern amenities, including central heating, a wellness centre for exercising and yoga, medical facility along with the provision of a lift for the elderly and a recreation room for drivers with provision to accommodate around 1,200 vehicles.

The GTA’s decision to cancel the contract and dismantle the under-construction pavilion was reached after the contractor reportedly failed to meet the deadline and the engineers found it faulty.

“We plan to use minimum concrete in the new structure. We are thinking of using a prefab. Whatever construction is undertaken will be time-bound,” Sherpa said.