Diesel price surpasses 100/litre in West Bengal

Amid rapidly rising fuel prices, diesel rates crossed the century mark in West Bengal on Saturday as the price went up to ₹100.09 per litre in Cooch Behar district, recording a hike of 35 paise as compared to the previous day. Petrol price in West Bengal had already crossed ₹100 per litre mark early July this year.

Diesel prices are nearly touching a century in Purulia and Alipurduar districts, as the cost per litre is ₹99.99 and ₹99.78 respectively.

In the capital city of Kolkata, diesel was priced at ₹99.08 a litre during the day, according to the price list reported by news agency PTI. Similarly, in Murshidabad and Birbhum districts, diesel prices are close to ₹99.50 per litre.

The latest fuel price hike has been caused by the unrelenting surge in international oil prices that has pushed fuel rates across the country to record-high levels. Petrol has crossed ₹100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, while diesel has also jumped over the level in more than a dozen states.

The constant rise in fuel prices stoked concerns of inflation among consumers especially since diesel, the mainstay fuel used for transporting goods, including agricultural commodities also touched highest-ever levels.