Diesel price surpasses 100/litre in West Bengal

After petrol, diesel price has also crossed the century mark in parts of West Bengal. In Kolkata, diesel is just a notch under the mark at 99.08 per litre.
Diesel prices have crossed the century mark in West Bengal.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 10:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Kolkata

Amid rapidly rising fuel prices, diesel rates crossed the century mark in West Bengal on Saturday as the price went up to 100.09 per litre in Cooch Behar district, recording a hike of 35 paise as compared to the previous day. Petrol price in West Bengal had already crossed 100 per litre mark early July this year.

Diesel prices are nearly touching a century in Purulia and Alipurduar districts, as the cost per litre is 99.99 and 99.78 respectively. 

In the capital city of Kolkata, diesel was priced at 99.08 a litre during the day, according to the price list reported by news agency PTI. Similarly, in Murshidabad and Birbhum districts, diesel prices are close to 99.50 per litre.

The latest fuel price hike has been caused by the unrelenting surge in international oil prices that has pushed fuel rates across the country to record-high levels. Petrol has crossed 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, while diesel has also jumped over the level in more than a dozen states.

The constant rise in fuel prices stoked concerns of inflation among consumers especially since diesel, the mainstay fuel used for transporting goods, including agricultural commodities also touched highest-ever levels.

Saturday, October 23, 2021
