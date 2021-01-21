Full EC bench in Bengal to take stock of poll preparedness, law and order
The full bench of the Election Commission of India (EC) would be camping in West Bengal over the next two days to take stock of the preparedness, and law and order situation in the poll-bound eastern state.
The poll panel, headed by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar landed in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.
“On Thursday, the EC bench is scheduled to hold meetings with representatives of political parties, central and state regulatory agencies and senior IAS and IPS officers. On Friday, the bench will hold a meeting with the state’s chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police,” said a top official of the state government.
This is the first time that the full bench of the poll panel has come to the state ahead of the crucial assembly elections. Earlier, deputy election commissioner Sudeep Jain had visited the state twice to take stock of the situation.
With the assembly election approaching, the political temperature is rising in West Bengal. While verbal duels are continuing between leaders of the two political parties every day, incidents of political clashes are also being reported from across the state.
“The poll panel has already asked for regular reports of law and order situation in the state, including status of non-bailable arrest warrants and seizure of illegal arms and ammunitions, from the administration. A stern warning has also been sent out to officials that the EC won’t tolerate any dereliction of duty,” said a senior official of the poll panel.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already raised demands of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct and deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in the state at the earliest, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that law and order is a state subject and Central forces can only be deployed after elections are announced.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also repeatedly expressed his concern over violence in the state and has, on many occasions, alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. The TMC, however, has refuted the charges every time.
Before coming to West Bengal, the ECI bench had gone to Assam, another state where elections are scheduled around the same time.
Bengal BJP leader, two other workers held for raising 'goli maro' slogans in rally
'Goli Maaro' chants at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's rally in Bengal
13 dead, 18 injured in road accident due to fog in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
BJP as venomous as cobra, says Banerjee as rhetoric sharpens in Bengal
- Banerjee's comments came while addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Purulia district.
Get a letterhead ready with 'former CM' written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
BJP cautions Bengal leaders against 'discussing internal moves' with outsiders
- The leaders said in view of the upcoming assembly elections, nobody is henceforth allowed to discuss crucial organisational decisions, policy matters with outsiders.
Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined
- The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
Covid-19: Mamata administration questions Centre's vaccination data
- A senior official of the West Bengal government said on Saturday that that the state had set a target to vaccinate 20,700 health workers on the first day.
After rebellion, TMC MP Satabdi Roy made party's Bengal vice-president
- The elevation comes amidst talk that an aggrieved Roy may join the BJP after a possible meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
Kolkata nurse stable, experts try to find cause of illness post vaccination
'Necessary for docs to take first shot to break any myths'
'Will bear cost': Mamata Banerjee requests Centre for adequate supply of vaccine
'To err is human,' says TMC as MLA's name figures in list of vaccine recipients
- The TMC leadership downplayed the incident calling it an error that was being blown out of proportion.
