IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in poll-bound Bengal
Goyal also expressed his condolences on the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita railway station.(PTI File Photo)
Goyal also expressed his condolences on the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita railway station.(PTI File Photo)
kolkata news

Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in poll-bound Bengal

The Railway minister inaugurated a second foot over-bridge at Santragachi, Freight Terminal at Sankrail (Phase-I) and Vivekananda Meditation Centre at Howrah and an executive lounge at Sealdah station.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:38 PM IST

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday dedicated a series of projects for the development of rail infrastructure in poll-bound West Bengal, which he said will not only enhance passenger experience but also help in faster movement of goods.

He inaugurated a second foot over-bridge at Santragachi, Freight Terminal at Sankrail (Phase-I) and Vivekananda Meditation Centre at Howrah and an executive lounge at Sealdah station. He also dedicated to the nation, two escalators at Sealdah station, two lifts at Sealdah station and a premium lounge at Kolkata station.

"The Sankrail freight terminal has eight full electrified lines. It will provide the facility of quick freight movement from industrial areas around Sankrail. New elevators, escalators at busy Sealdah station will provide facilities to the passengers.

"A new foot over-bridge at Santragachi will connect such platforms and will facilitate passenger movement. It shows the railways' commitment to offer best services to our passengers and also enhance movement of goods," Goyal said while inaugurating these facilities digitally.

He also launched the integrated security system at Barddhaman station, foot over-bridge at Jhamatpur Baharan and Nimo stations, extension of platform shed at Balagarh and Guptipara stations and escalator at Barddhaman, Tarkeswar and Nabadwip Dham stations through video conferencing.

Goyal also expressed his condolences on the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita railway station.

West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled bombs at him in Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.

Santragachi station is one of the busiest stations over the Howrah-Kharagpur section. It is being developed with all modern amenities. The second foot-over bridge at Santragachi constructed at a cost of 20 crore is 12 metre wide and 166 metre-long connecting platforms numbers one to six of Santragachi station, the Railways said in a statement.

This facility will improve and ease the dispersal and mobility of incoming and outgoing passengers at Santragachi station, it said.

The Sankrail Freight Terminal (Phase-I) has been developed with modern facilities for freight rake handling to ensure faster turnaround of rakes for speedy transportation of inward/outward consignments serving major industries like iron and steel, textile, garments, plastic, food and beverages, foundries, cement.

This freight terminal will serve around 40 sqkm industrial belt spreading over Kolkata and Howrah in West Bengal has been constructed at a cost of 109 crore, it said.

The Vivekananda Meditation Centre at Howrah has been constructed at a cost of 65 lakh of which 30 lakh has been arranged from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund of MP Pradip Bhattacharya. The total built up area of this centre is 3,528 sqft and the meditation hall area is 2,100 sqft. It has a capacity to hold 70 persons.

The executive lounge at Sealdah station covers an area of 2,000 sq ft and is provided with a separate capsule lift for easy access.

A fully air-conditioned premium waiting lounge has been set up at Kolkata station. This has been developed at platform number one of Kolkata station at a cost of 85 lakh on a covered area of 2,000 sqft, the Railways said.

In order to augment security of passengers and railway property, an Integrated Security System has been commissioned at Barddhaman station. This will strengthen security checking at all entry/exit gates, frisking of passengers through Hand Held Metal Detector (HHMD), screening of passenger luggage through Luggage Scanner Machine (LSM) and Door Framed Metal Detector screening.

The total cost incurred to complete the Integrated Security System Work is 2.3 crore. Commissioning of this system will ensure better surveillance through CCTV control rooms and enable the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to discharge their duties and responsibilities in an organised manner, the Railways said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
kolkata news

PM Modi, Shah focus on Bengal’s glorious past on election eve

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:40 PM IST
  • During his long speech, the prime minister talked of Shivaji, whose birth anniversary was celebrated during the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goyal also expressed his condolences on the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita railway station.(PTI File Photo)
Goyal also expressed his condolences on the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita railway station.(PTI File Photo)
kolkata news

Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in poll-bound Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The Railway minister inaugurated a second foot over-bridge at Santragachi, Freight Terminal at Sankrail (Phase-I) and Vivekananda Meditation Centre at Howrah and an executive lounge at Sealdah station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veterinarians said that they suspect the deaths to be caused by a viral infection. (HT file photo)
Veterinarians said that they suspect the deaths to be caused by a viral infection. (HT file photo)
kolkata news

Over 200 dogs found dead in 3 days in Bengal town triggering panic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:31 PM IST
While 60 dogs died on Tuesday, 97 were found dead on Wednesday and 45 on Thursday, they said. Bishnupur's civic body chief Divyendu Bandyopadhyay said the matter has been informed to the district authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal: Special court summons Amit Shah in defamation case

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:01 PM IST
In August 2018, Shah allegedly made defamatory comments against Banerjee while addressing the Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh rally of the BJP in Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi also asked the students of Visva-Bharati to prepare a vision document and aim to develop the villages around Visva-Bharati and make them self-reliant.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi also asked the students of Visva-Bharati to prepare a vision document and aim to develop the villages around Visva-Bharati and make them self-reliant.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

New education policy will pave path for Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • PM Modi also asked the students of Visva-Bharati to prepare a vision document and aim to develop the villages around Visva-Bharati and make them self-reliant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The raids were carried out in Kolkata, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia.
The raids were carried out in Kolkata, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia.
kolkata news

CBI raids 13 locations in West Bengal over illegal mining, coal theft

By HT Correspondent | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The raids were carried out in Kolkata, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata, (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata, (PTI)
kolkata news

CM Banerjee alleges conspiracy in attack on TMC minister, BJP seeks CBI probe

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Addressing a rally in South 24-Parganas on Thursday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar backed a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during a public meeting to launch of fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during a public meeting to launch of fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. (ANI)
kolkata news

Amit Shah promises to implement 7th pay commission if BJP forms govt in Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • He also mounted an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state alleging corruption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
kolkata news

‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:17 PM IST
West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain sustained serious injuries in a bomb attack at a railway station in Murshidabad late Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
kolkata news

Murshidabad blast: Mamata orders probes by 3 agencies, announces compensation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:48 PM IST
A powerful explosion rocked Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, injuring a minister and at least 26 others. The minister and 10 other victims were shifted to Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain.(File photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain.(File photo)
kolkata news

West Bengal minister injured in bomb attack rushed to Kolkata hospital

By Sreyasi Pal, Behrampore
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • A senior police official said that a special team has been formed to crack the case, however, no one has been arrested so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in Murshidabad; rushed to hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:30 PM IST
No police official commented on the incident till 11.15 pm but the TMC’s Murshidabad district unit president Abu Taher Khan said Hossain was rushed to the Jangipur government hospital and would be shifted a hospital in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
kolkata news

Goyal blames Bengal govt for delays in completion of some Railway projects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Railway minister Piyush Goyal said that Railway can play an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make West Bengal a premier state in trading and business activity in the country by providing better connectivity and amenities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi said Prashant Kishor's team, which was given access to his social media accounts, used words against PM Modi and the governor that he would never use(HT Photo)
Dinesh Trivedi said Prashant Kishor's team, which was given access to his social media accounts, used words against PM Modi and the governor that he would never use(HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election 2016

Dinesh Trivedi explains why Trinamool leaders don’t want Prashant Kishor around

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi, who quit his Rajya Sabha seat last week, spoke out against Prashant Kishor's team that had brought in by party chief Mamata Banerjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP