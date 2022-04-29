Heatwave condition singes Bengal; temperature crosses 44 degrees Celsius
Purulia at the edge of Chota Nagpur plateau recorded a searing 44.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature on Thursday in West Bengal, as its neighbouring districts of Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman also reeled under heatwave conditions, the weather office said.
Purulia's maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius meant a departure of 6.5 degrees above normal, while that of Asansol (42.6 degrees C) in Paschim Bardhaman, Jhargram (42 degrees C) and Bankura (42.4 degrees C) was 4.5 notches above average.
Kolkata recorded the day's maximum temperature at 37.3 degrees Celsius, while the highest relative humidity reached 85 per cent, causing discomfort among the people out at work and students of schools and colleges, the weather office said.
While some private schools in the city have gone back to the online teaching mode, the state government has announced that summer vacation will be advanced owing to the excessive heat.
The weatherman has forecast dry weather to continue over the south Bengal districts till the end of April, while the sub-Himalayan districts in north Bengal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two to three days.
-
PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India conference in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated India's first Semicon conference in Bengaluru saying that the country has shown the real meaning of business and now it depends on the industry leaders to make India a "vibrant semiconductor ecosystem". The Prime Minister also asserted that the country has an "exceptional" semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers.
-
Will Karnataka CM Bommai discuss cabinet rejig with Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is under pressure to expand or rejig Bommai's cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, on Friday said he would try to discuss in this regard with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 3.
-
Ugandan student's death at Bengaluru Institute hostel sparks protests
A Ugandan student of the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru, tragically fell to death from the sixth floor of the University's hostel. The incident has led to huge protests from students. The deceased has been identified as a woman in her early 20s, Agasha Asiina, was a native of Mbarara, in the western region of Uganda and was a final-year student pursuing BBA at the GITAM University.
-
NTPC contradicts Delhi govt, says power plants getting regular coal supply
The NTPC Limited on Friday contradicted the Delhi government's claims that Dadri-II and Unchahar power plants had coal stocks for only up to two days and said both are running at full capacity and receiving regular supplies. The Delhi government on Thursday said coal at two of the five stations it sources power from would last only about one or two days. It requested the Centre to provide enough stock.
-
Amid power crisis, Delhi minister sounds alarm: 'Less than a day's coal left...'
As Delhi stares at a looming power crisis, power minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that there is no power backup in the national capital. Addressing reporters, Jain said, “No (power) back up... back up should be that of coal of over 21 days, but at many power plants, less than a day's coal left,” news agency ANI reported. Jain pointed out that Delhi cannot function on a day's backup.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics