I don’t indulge in appeasement, am secular in true sense: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) accusations that she indulged in appeasement, saying that she was “secular in the true sense”. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks at a ceremony for laying the foundation stone of Durga Angan, a temple complex dedicated to Goddess Durga in New Town in Kolkata (Hindustan Times/Samir Jana)

“Many people accuse me of indulging in appeasement. I don’t indulge in appeasement. I am secular in the true sense. I believe in Sarva Dharma Samanyaya (Harmony among all religions),” Banerjee said at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of Durga Angan, a temple complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, at New Town in North 24 Parganas near Kolkata.

The BJP often targets the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo for practising appeasement politics.

“I am tolerating and keeping patience. But there is a limit,” she said, without naming any party.

Banerjee elaborated. “You won’t be able to show me one religion whose programme I don’t attend. I cover my head when I enter a gurdwara. I was not accused at that time. Then why do you object when I attend an Iftar party?” she said.

“We love all castes, creeds, communities and religions. Humanity is our ideology,” she added.

Banerjee added that she would also lay the foundation stone of a Mahakal Temple complex in north Bengal and a bridge connecting Sagar Island that Hindu pilgrims visit for a holy dip to celebrate Makar Sankranti, the first major Hindu festival in the Gregorian calendar.

Turning to the Election Commission of India’s special intensive revision of the electoral roll, Banerjee said people were being harassed over the exercise and claimed over 50 deaths in the state were linked to the exercise.

“People are facing a lot of harassment. More than 50 people have died in the last one month. This can’t be tolerated. People are being asked to give proof of their citizenship. What has citizenship got to do with voting rights? If those who had come to India in 2024 can be called citizens, then why would you not consider those who shed their blood and went to jail for the nation?” she said.