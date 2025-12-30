Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

I don’t indulge in appeasement, am secular in true sense: Mamata Banerjee

ByJoydeep Thakur
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 03:04 am IST

Mamata Banerjee said her detractors would not be able to show one religion whose programme she don’t attend

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) accusations that she indulged in appeasement, saying that she was “secular in the true sense”.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks at a ceremony for laying the foundation stone of Durga Angan, a temple complex dedicated to Goddess Durga in New Town in Kolkata (Hindustan Times/Samir Jana)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks at a ceremony for laying the foundation stone of Durga Angan, a temple complex dedicated to Goddess Durga in New Town in Kolkata (Hindustan Times/Samir Jana)

“Many people accuse me of indulging in appeasement. I don’t indulge in appeasement. I am secular in the true sense. I believe in Sarva Dharma Samanyaya (Harmony among all religions),” Banerjee said at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of Durga Angan, a temple complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, at New Town in North 24 Parganas near Kolkata.

The BJP often targets the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo for practising appeasement politics.

“I am tolerating and keeping patience. But there is a limit,” she said, without naming any party.

Banerjee elaborated. “You won’t be able to show me one religion whose programme I don’t attend. I cover my head when I enter a gurdwara. I was not accused at that time. Then why do you object when I attend an Iftar party?” she said.

“We love all castes, creeds, communities and religions. Humanity is our ideology,” she added.

Banerjee added that she would also lay the foundation stone of a Mahakal Temple complex in north Bengal and a bridge connecting Sagar Island that Hindu pilgrims visit for a holy dip to celebrate Makar Sankranti, the first major Hindu festival in the Gregorian calendar.

Turning to the Election Commission of India’s special intensive revision of the electoral roll, Banerjee said people were being harassed over the exercise and claimed over 50 deaths in the state were linked to the exercise.

“People are facing a lot of harassment. More than 50 people have died in the last one month. This can’t be tolerated. People are being asked to give proof of their citizenship. What has citizenship got to do with voting rights? If those who had come to India in 2024 can be called citizens, then why would you not consider those who shed their blood and went to jail for the nation?” she said.

News / Cities / Kolkata / I don’t indulge in appeasement, am secular in true sense: Mamata Banerjee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defended her secular stance against BJP's allegations of appeasement, emphasizing her commitment to harmony among all religions at a temple foundation ceremony in Kolkata. She criticized the Election Commission's electoral roll revision, linking it to over 50 deaths and asserting that citizenship should not affect voting rights.