Kolkata Police constables, volunteer arrested for robbing 33 lakh from 2 people

Six persons, including two police constables and a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two people and robbing them of ₹33 lakh when they were heading to a bank in Ekbalpore on Wednesday.

The accused were charged with sections 365 (kidnapping) and 394 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before the court on Thursday, and remanded in police custody.

Police said that Md Arbaaz, 21, who works at a private firm in Ekbalpore that deals with forex and travel, was going to the bank to deposit around ₹33.3 lakhs along with friend Gulrez Khan on a scooty when the incident took place.

“Around 10:45 am they were stopped by two persons at Mayurbhanj Road near the bank. The two accused introduced themselves as police personnel from the Ekbalpore station and wanted to search the bag,” said an officer.

Arbaaz and Gulrez were then taken to a nearby hotel where two more persons joined, who also introduced themselves as police personnel. The four then attacked the two and snatched their bag, and later took them to the Ekbalpore police station.

“The accused constables and the civic volunteer were trying to implicate the two victims in a false case of carrying illegal cash. The even tried to siphon off a portion of the money. The company’s director, under whom Arbaaz works reached the police station and told the police that it was not illegal cash and that it was their previous day’s collection from business,” said an officer.

Later, based on the complaint lodged by Arbaaz, the two constables — Pravat Bera and Swapan Kumar Biswas — civic volunteer Toton Sk, and their associate Sk Chand were arrested. Two more persons associated with the alleged crime — Sk Ashraf and Akbar Hossain — were also arrested. The police have recovered ₹30 lakh from Ashraf and Hossain.

The incident comes to light after a Kolkata Police constable was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a businessman of around ₹1.25 crore in June this year. He was nabbed from his Salat Lake residence last week.