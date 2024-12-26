Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.89 °C, check weather forecast for December 26, 2024
Dec 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 26, 2024, is 25.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.89 °C and 29.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 04:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.9 °C and 29.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 27, 2024
|25.23
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|27.22
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|26.63
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|26.95
|Broken clouds
|December 31, 2024
|27.78
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|27.05
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|26.10
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
