Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.61 °C, check weather forecast for February 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 1, 2025, is 25.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.61 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.81 °C and 32.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 2, 2025
|25.13
|Broken clouds
|February 3, 2025
|28.68
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|29.29
|Few clouds
|February 5, 2025
|28.65
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|31.52
|Few clouds
|February 7, 2025
|32.49
|Few clouds
|February 8, 2025
|31.93
|Sky is clear
