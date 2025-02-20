Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 20, 2025, is 26.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 32.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 05:35 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.53 °C and 33.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 21, 2025 26.57 Moderate rain February 22, 2025 29.96 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 30.55 Light rain February 24, 2025 33.23 Light rain February 25, 2025 30.72 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 33.37 Sky is clear February 27, 2025 33.08 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.57 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.36 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.07 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.16 °C Few clouds Delhi 19.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



