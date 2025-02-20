Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 20, 2025, is 26.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 32.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.53 °C and 33.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 21, 2025
|26.57
|Moderate rain
|February 22, 2025
|29.96
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|30.55
|Light rain
|February 24, 2025
|33.23
|Light rain
|February 25, 2025
|30.72
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|33.37
|Sky is clear
|February 27, 2025
|33.08
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.