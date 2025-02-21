Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 21, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 21, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 21, 2025, is 26.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.

Kolkata weather update on February 21, 2025
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.8 °C and 33.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 305.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 22, 202526.35Light rain
February 23, 202529.87Light rain
February 24, 202529.66Moderate rain
February 25, 202530.58Light rain
February 26, 202532.57Sky is clear
February 27, 202532.47Sky is clear
February 28, 202534.68Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.35 °C Light rain
Chennai28.19 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.53 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad30.9 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad29.28 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.51 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

