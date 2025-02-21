Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 21, 2025, is 26.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.8 °C and 33.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 305.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 22, 2025
|26.35
|Light rain
|February 23, 2025
|29.87
|Light rain
|February 24, 2025
|29.66
|Moderate rain
|February 25, 2025
|30.58
|Light rain
|February 26, 2025
|32.57
|Sky is clear
|February 27, 2025
|32.47
|Sky is clear
|February 28, 2025
|34.68
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025
