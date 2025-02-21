Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 21, 2025, is 26.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 05:36 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.8 °C and 33.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 305.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 22, 2025 26.35 Light rain February 23, 2025 29.87 Light rain February 24, 2025 29.66 Moderate rain February 25, 2025 30.58 Light rain February 26, 2025 32.57 Sky is clear February 27, 2025 32.47 Sky is clear February 28, 2025 34.68 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Light rain Chennai 28.19 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.53 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.51 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



