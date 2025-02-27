Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.96 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 27, 2025, is 26.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.96 °C and 31.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 05:39 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.49 °C and 34.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 26.83 Sky is clear March 1, 2025 31.09 Sky is clear March 2, 2025 33.13 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 35.58 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 35.16 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 35.57 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 35.84 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



