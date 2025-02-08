Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 8, 2025, is 21.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 28.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 05:28 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.05 °C and 30.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 9, 2025 21.26 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 26.17 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 28.18 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 31.13 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 31.50 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 32.39 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 30.45 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.44 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.34 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.03 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 28.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 21.78 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



