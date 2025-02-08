Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 8, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 8, 2025, is 21.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 28.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.

Kolkata weather update on February 08, 2025
Kolkata weather update on February 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.05 °C and 30.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 9, 202521.26Sky is clear
February 10, 202526.17Sky is clear
February 11, 202528.18Sky is clear
February 12, 202531.13Sky is clear
February 13, 202531.50Sky is clear
February 14, 202532.39Sky is clear
February 15, 202530.45Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.44 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.34 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.03 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad28.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi21.78 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On