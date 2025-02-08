Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 8, 2025, is 21.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 28.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.05 °C and 30.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 9, 2025
|21.26
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|26.17
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|28.18
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|31.13
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|31.50
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|32.39
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|30.45
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.