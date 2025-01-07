Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 7, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 7, 2025, is 21.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.97 °C and 27.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:07 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.79 °C and 27.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 8, 2025 21.36 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 24.57 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 24.57 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 26.56 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 26.76 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 27.04 Broken clouds January 14, 2025 28.23 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.34 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.34 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.87 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 20.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.11 °C Few clouds



